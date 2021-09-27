$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. 8,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

