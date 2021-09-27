$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

Herc stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 342,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,802. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Herc has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $168.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Herc by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after acquiring an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

