$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 97,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

