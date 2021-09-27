$20.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $20.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.79 billion and the highest is $21.20 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $96.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.33.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.16. 9,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.56. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

