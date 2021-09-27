2,315 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 734.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock opened at $102.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $105.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

