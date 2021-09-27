2,376 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $22,740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after acquiring an additional 207,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 416.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.95. 1,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

