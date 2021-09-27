2,405 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,038,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.