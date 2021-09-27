$28.10 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.70 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $115.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HBIO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,103. The company has a market capitalization of $314.69 million, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.