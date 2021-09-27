2,818 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,047,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period.

USRT opened at $60.12 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

