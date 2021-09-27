2,972 Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

PDP opened at $94.15 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

