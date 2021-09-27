$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $621.00. 7,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,651. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.38. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

