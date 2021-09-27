31,681 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

