328,901 Shares in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 328,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in CHP Merger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 326,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CHP Merger by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CHP Merger stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

