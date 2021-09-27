3,308 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 281,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,571,000 after buying an additional 1,077,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

