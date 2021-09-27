$338.18 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post $338.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.35 million and the highest is $343.00 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRS traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $735.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

