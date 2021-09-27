4,065 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,424,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,083. The firm has a market cap of $386.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

