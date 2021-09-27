416,490 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 416,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,573 shares of company stock worth $26,279,880. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.42 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

