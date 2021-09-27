42,187 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $119.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

