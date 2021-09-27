$5.10 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $5.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the lowest is $4.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,329. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.