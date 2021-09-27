5,000 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

