$52.47 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will announce $52.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $194.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,434. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

