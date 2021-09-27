6,446 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 64.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 63.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $33.80 on Monday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

