645 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $144.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average of $198.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

