65,566 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.05. 9,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $93.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

