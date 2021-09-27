$690.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $690.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.80 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $731.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,012. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 4.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after buying an additional 233,674 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

