$7.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings of $7.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.67 and the highest is $7.88. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $504.92 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

