$740.60 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $740.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $747.28 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $585.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,387. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.90.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.