7,967 Shares in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Northeast Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 30.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 27.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.