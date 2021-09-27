$83.91 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post sales of $83.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $72.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $367.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $394.70 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 14,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

