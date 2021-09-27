$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.84 million and the lowest is $83.80 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $340.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million.

COLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,765. The company has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

