9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $4.60 Average PT from Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

NMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMTR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $351.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

