$945.72 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post $945.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $979.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $819.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $119.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

