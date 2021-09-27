AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 target price on AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.58.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.