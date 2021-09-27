AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.
AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.18.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
