AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

