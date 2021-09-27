abrdn plc Acquires Shares of 4,411 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

