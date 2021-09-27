abrdn plc Grows Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,999,985 shares of company stock worth $536,430,537. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

