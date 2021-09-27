abrdn plc Invests $135,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

