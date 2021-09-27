abrdn plc Invests $268,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $189.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

