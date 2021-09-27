abrdn plc Invests $317,000 in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 888,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $17.36 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

