abrdn plc Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.81 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

