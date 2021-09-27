Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $385.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.29.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $339.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.06 and its 200 day moving average is $301.44. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.