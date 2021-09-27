Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $339.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.