AceD (ACED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,504.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $174,192.40 and $9,504.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

