ACoconut (AC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $55,641.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $536,742.17 and approximately $55,641.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.