Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.