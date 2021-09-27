Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

AAP stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

