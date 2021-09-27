Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $479.12 million and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 591.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,409 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,085,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

