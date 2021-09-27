Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

ATEYY traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164. Advantest has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

