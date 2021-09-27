Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,092 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.40 million, a PE ratio of -114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.