Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

LESL opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791,198 shares of company stock worth $256,313,908 in the last three months.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

